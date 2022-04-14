Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,762 Shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 116.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KARS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

