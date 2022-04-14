ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stake Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.99. 21,312,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,096,574. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.90.

