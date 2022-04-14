Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Gap Up to $18.14

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.14, but opened at $18.93. Aris Water Solutions shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 4,421 shares trading hands.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

