ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading 6.4% Higher

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 132,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 214,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market cap of C$45.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

ARHT Media Company Profile (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

