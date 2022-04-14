Ares Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $252,009.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $252,009.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00044440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.58 or 0.07509951 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,479.79 or 0.99948406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00041153 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

