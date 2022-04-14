Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) shares were down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.45. Approximately 13,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 571,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a market cap of $698.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.74.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

