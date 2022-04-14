Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

ARNC stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,059. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.