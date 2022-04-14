Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.61

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 1894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

LFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $459,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

