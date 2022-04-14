Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $164.90

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $164.90 and last traded at $164.73, with a volume of 19451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.17.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The company’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 60.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.