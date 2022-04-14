Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Down 82.6% in March

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 646,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ARAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aravive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 128.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.57. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative net margin of 526.08% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

