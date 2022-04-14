Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.90. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $132.50.

