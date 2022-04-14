Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.
ARKK opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.90. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $132.50.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.