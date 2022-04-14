Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 346,394 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 346,394 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.5% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $310.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

