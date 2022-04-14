Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 24,471 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,471 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $113.70 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.16 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

