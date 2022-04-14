Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,638 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

VAC stock opened at $148.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.13. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $133.49 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.65 and a beta of 2.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

