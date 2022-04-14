Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $253.65 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

