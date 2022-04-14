Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,458.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,256.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,235.43. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 2.22.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 63.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 103 shares of company stock valued at $125,392 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

