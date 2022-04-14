Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 21.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 69,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 149,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 27.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $90.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

