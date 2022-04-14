Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after buying an additional 105,321 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.47.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

