Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $46,266,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,815,000 after acquiring an additional 555,872 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 108.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 344,381 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $10,874,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2,062.6% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 231,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 220,700 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.03. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $74,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767 in the last three months. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

