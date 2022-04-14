Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS opened at $189.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.51. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $198.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.