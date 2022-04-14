Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.54

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as high as C$1.70. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 35,803 shares.

APS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.10. The stock has a market cap of C$145.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74.

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

