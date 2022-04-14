Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.53.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $108.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.85.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Aptiv by 193.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 19.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 17.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

