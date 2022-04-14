Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

APLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.16. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,729 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 834,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 611,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 45,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

