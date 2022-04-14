Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $35,165,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $19,029,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,275 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $3,019,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,179,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.