Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

APOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ APOG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,944. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.