Antonio Cina Sells 25,000 Shares of 27557 (MBC.TO) (TSE:MBC) Stock

27557 (MBC.TO) (TSE:MBC – Get Rating) Director Antonio Cina sold 25,000 shares of 27557 (MBC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total transaction of C$91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 493,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,801,964.85.

Itafos, formerly MBAC Fertilizer Corp, is a Canada-based company, which is a producer of phosphate-based fertilizers and related products. The Company operates in the business of fertilizer operations, management, marketing and finance. The Company owns and operates the Itafos-Arraias SSP Operations, which consists of an integrated fertilizer producing facility comprised of a phosphate mine, a mill, a beneficiation plant, a sulphuric acid plant, an SSP plant and a granulation plant and related infrastructure located in central Brazil.

