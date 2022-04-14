Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $5,090,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Anthem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 404,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $512.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,153. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $526.62.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.43.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

