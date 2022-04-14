Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $43,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.43.

Anthem stock traded up $6.94 on Thursday, reaching $519.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $526.62. The company has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

