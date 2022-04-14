AnimalGo Market Capitalization Tops $37.64 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $37.64 million and $1.11 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00034008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00104215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

