Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,150 ($41.05) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.35) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.70) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.52) to GBX 4,300 ($56.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,627.50 ($47.27).

Get Anglo American alerts:

AAL stock opened at GBX 4,140 ($53.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,171 ($54.35). The firm has a market cap of £55.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,790.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,232.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.07), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,120,287.99).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.