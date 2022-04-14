Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,150 ($41.05) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.35) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.70) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.52) to GBX 4,300 ($56.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,627.50 ($47.27).

AAL stock opened at GBX 4,140 ($53.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,171 ($54.35). The firm has a market cap of £55.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,790.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,232.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.07), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,120,287.99).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.