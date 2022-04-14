AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Director Wesley Johnson Sells 6,201 Shares of Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $23.13 on Thursday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

