Andrew Hirsch Purchases 10,000 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CCCC opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

