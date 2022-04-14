Analyzing Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) & Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhinebeck Bancorp 22.61% 9.42% 0.93% Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhinebeck Bancorp $51.12 million 2.28 $11.56 million $1.06 9.72 Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.50 -$36.34 million N/A N/A

Rhinebeck Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rhinebeck Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Rhinebeck Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp (Get Rating)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans. It also provides brokerage and financial services; and life insurance and investment products to individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 15 branches and 2 representative offices in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, and Albany counties. It also operates ATM located in Tivoli, New York. The company was founded in 1860 and is based in Poughkeepsie, New York. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, MHC.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

