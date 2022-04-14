Analyzing Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) & Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $1.54 billion 7.81 $656.02 million $1.10 18.38 Corporate Office Properties Trust $664.45 million 4.77 $76.54 million $0.68 41.44

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Office Properties Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Medical Properties Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 3 3 1 2.71 Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $24.13, suggesting a potential upside of 19.31%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 42.47% 7.83% 3.33% Corporate Office Properties Trust 11.15% 4.51% 1.81%

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 105.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 161.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (ÂRegional Office PropertiesÂ). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

