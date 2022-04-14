Analysts Set Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) PT at $122.00

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vinci from €118.00 ($128.26) to €112.00 ($121.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Vinci in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. 175,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,872. Vinci has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

