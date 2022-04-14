Analysts Set TUI AG (LON:TUI) PT at GBX 214.17

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 214.17 ($2.79).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.02) price target on TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 238.91 ($3.11) on Monday. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 166.70 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.95). The stock has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 241.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 248.42.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

