Analysts Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Target Price at $686.73

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $686.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NOW traded up $15.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $526.07. 1,389,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,457. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $559.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.27. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $18,254,433. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

