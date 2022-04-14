Analysts Set IMI plc (LON:IMI) Price Target at GBX 1,650.56

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650.56 ($21.51).

IMI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($26.97) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get IMI alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($19.31), for a total transaction of £539,640.66 ($703,206.49). Also, insider Caroline Dowling purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($18.67) per share, with a total value of £18,629 ($24,275.48). Insiders have acquired 1,330 shares of company stock worth $1,904,768 over the last three months.

IMI stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,277 ($16.64). The company had a trading volume of 809,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,358. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,878 ($24.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,447.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,619.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

About IMI (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.