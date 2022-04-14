Analysts Set Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Price Target at €12.05

Shares of Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.05 ($13.09).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.43) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.17) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.26) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.50) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.38) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($7.93).

