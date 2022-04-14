Analysts Set Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Target Price at GBX 21

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.27).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, January 14th.

LON:HBR traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 520.20 ($6.78). 1,883,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,489. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 526.60 ($6.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 386.94. The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 58.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.89%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

