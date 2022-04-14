Analysts Set Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Price Target at $235.00

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Capgemini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capgemini to €230.00 ($250.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Capgemini from €270.00 ($293.48) to €240.00 ($260.87) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CGEMY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,115. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

