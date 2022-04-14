Analysts Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target at $38.17

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

BLNK opened at $25.03 on Monday. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14,328.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 577.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

