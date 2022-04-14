Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) PT at £102.50

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £104.32 ($135.94).

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.57) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($136.83) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a £105 ($136.83) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($149.86) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.34) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of AZN traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting £105.36 ($137.29). The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,011. The company has a market cap of £163.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1,722.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,388.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,924.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,237 ($94.31) and a fifty-two week high of £110 ($143.34).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.89) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

