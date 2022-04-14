Analysts Set Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Target Price at $1.65

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 69.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 36.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 1,546,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 698,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,476. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 354.41% and a negative return on equity of 67.93%. Equities analysts expect that Americas Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.