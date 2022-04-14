Analysts Set Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target at $17.92

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 3,399.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 507,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 492,860 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 74,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 43,015 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $49.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.59%.

Absolute Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.