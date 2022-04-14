Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Trainline (TRN)

Trainline (LON: TRN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/13/2022 – Trainline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/7/2022 – Trainline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.21) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Trainline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Trainline had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 266 ($3.47) to GBX 268 ($3.49). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Trainline had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 350 ($4.56). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Trainline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/25/2022 – Trainline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.21) price target on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Trainline had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.73) to GBX 260 ($3.39). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TRN stock opened at GBX 286.80 ($3.74) on Thursday. Trainline Plc has a one year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 506.50 ($6.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.92.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

