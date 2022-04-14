Analysts Expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.27). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow POINT Biopharma Global.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $7,690,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $17,610,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,684,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $81,000. 35.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 444,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,434. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.