Analysts Expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.27). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $7,690,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $17,610,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,684,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $81,000. 35.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 444,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,434. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.