Analysts Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.94. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Perficient by 1,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Perficient by 924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 206,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.76.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

