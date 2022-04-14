Analysts Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.10). Mattel reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

MAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $22.32. 1,552,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.44. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 151.6% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,598,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.