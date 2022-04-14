Analysts Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) will report $22.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.72 million to $23.04 million. Investar posted sales of $22.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $94.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.72 million to $95.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $100.65 million, with estimates ranging from $99.80 million to $101.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter.

ISTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

ISTR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,122. Investar has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $193.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Investar by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth $361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

